Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of AYTU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.11. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 83.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
