Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc owned approximately 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $290,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at $46,204,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $290,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at $46,204,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $119,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,439,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,630 shares of company stock worth $5,073,455 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $182.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $193.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

