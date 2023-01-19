AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.