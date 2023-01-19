AVINOC (AVINOC) Reaches One Day Volume of $568,094.69

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. AVINOC has a total market cap of $99.13 million and approximately $568,094.69 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

