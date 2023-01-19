Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.7% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after buying an additional 406,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,760. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $91.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70.

