Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.7% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 444,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $55.53.

