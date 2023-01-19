Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

