Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $47.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 515,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.4% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $47,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $106.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

