Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,806 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,899 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,856,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,513 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,101. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

