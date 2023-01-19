Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $277,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after purchasing an additional 389,354 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 35,186,727 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

