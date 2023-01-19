Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,593 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.52. The company had a trading volume of 115,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,914. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

