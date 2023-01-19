Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

WMT stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $139.63. 116,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,668. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.