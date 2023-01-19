Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 10,380 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.31. 56,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,440. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

