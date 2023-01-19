Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 227,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,009. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62.

