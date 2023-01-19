Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 875,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,201,000 after purchasing an additional 180,897 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 605,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 566,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 559,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 163,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.58. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,036. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

