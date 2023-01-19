Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.94 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and $462.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.86 or 0.00076384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00056255 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009831 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023825 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
