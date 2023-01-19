Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.94 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and $462.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.86 or 0.00076384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

