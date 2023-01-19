Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Stock Price Up 44.9%

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) rose 44.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

