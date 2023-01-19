Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.7% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $234.25 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.81. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

