AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 296,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,554,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

