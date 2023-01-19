AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

