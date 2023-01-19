Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 839,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,931.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,931.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,417.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $882,345 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

