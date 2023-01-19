Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 1.2 %

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

