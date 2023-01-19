ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASX Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASXFY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 3,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,118. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. ASX has a 52 week low of $40.36 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

