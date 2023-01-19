Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Assurant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assurant to earn $12.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

NYSE AIZ traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $125.86. 360,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day moving average is $146.20. Assurant has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

