Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Associated British Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Associated British Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2962 per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

