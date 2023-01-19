Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Associated British Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Associated British Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Associated British Foods stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2962 per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.