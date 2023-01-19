ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ASOS in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year. The consensus estimate for ASOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get ASOS alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.28) to GBX 1,000 ($12.20) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASOS in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 825 ($10.07) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.08) to GBX 1,180 ($14.40) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $988.33.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOS Company Profile

ASOMY opened at $9.37 on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.