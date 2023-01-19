ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 27.4% in December

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

Shares of ASML traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $643.09. 11,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,415. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $738.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $588.69 and a 200-day moving average of $521.44. The stock has a market cap of $258.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

