Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Trading Down 16%

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating) dropped 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 11,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

