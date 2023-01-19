Arweave Price Hits $8.76 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $8.76 or 0.00042305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $292.49 million and approximately $30.56 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,703.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00576768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00207118 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a decentralized storage network that seeks to offer a platform for the indefinite storage of data. Describing itself as “a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets,” the network primarily hosts “the permaweb” — a permanent, decentralized web with a number of community-driven applications and platforms.The Arweave network uses a native cryptocurrency, AR, to pay “miners” to indefinitely store the network's information.The project was first announced as Archain in August 2017, later rebranding to Arweave in February 2018 and officially launching in June 2018.The core technology that powers the Arweave is the blockweave. Just as a blockchain is a linked collection of blocks containing transactions, a blockweave — specifically designed for the Arweave protocol — is a set of blocks that contain data, linking to multiple previous blocks from the network. This data structure allows the network to an enforce that miners provide a ‘Proof of Access’ (PoA) to old data in order to add new blocks.Unlike in a traditional blockchain, where miners are forced to expend electricity in order to earn tokens, in the Arweave network miners are also encouraged to replicate valuable data (the information stored in the network) in order to gain tokens. This mechanism offsets the value that is normally wasted in blockchain networks, with useful, energy efficient storage of data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.