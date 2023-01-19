Arweave Price Hits $8.76 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $8.76 or 0.00042305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $292.49 million and approximately $30.56 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,703.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00576768 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00207118 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
