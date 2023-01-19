Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 37,900 shares.The stock last traded at $61.01 and had previously closed at $59.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.16.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.2784 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $265,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,293 shares of company stock worth $508,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

