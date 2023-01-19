ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 1,318.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,449 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,034.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 229,353 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

ARR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -42.70%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

