Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Trading Up 1.8%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 22,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Arizona Sonoran Copper alerts:

Arizona Sonoran Copper Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.