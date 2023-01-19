Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Aristocrat Leisure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

Aristocrat Leisure Trading Down 2.3 %

ARLUF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.