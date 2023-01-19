Argus Capital (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Trading Down 0.1%

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 16,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
Argus Capital Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Argus Capital by 163.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Argus Capital by 824.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.
About Argus Capital
Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.
Read More
