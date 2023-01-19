Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the December 15th total of 696,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 126,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 8.8 %

About Argo Blockchain

Shares of ARBK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 486,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,008. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.