Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.38

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $13.97. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 1,202,477 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $542.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69,510 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,829,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
