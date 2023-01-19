Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.38

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $13.97. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 1,202,477 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $542.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.49 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 20.97%. Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69,510 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,829,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.