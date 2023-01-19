Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 3% Higher

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.05. 39,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,502,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $136,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 218,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

