Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Archer has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

