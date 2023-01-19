Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Archer Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Archer has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
Archer Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer (ARHVF)
