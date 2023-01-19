Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ APVO opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

