AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.94.

Insider Activity

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AptarGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

