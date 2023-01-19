Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $109.70 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $155.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.32.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

