AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 86,853 shares.The stock last traded at $115.88 and had previously closed at $117.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $63,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,184.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,178,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,961,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in AppFolio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 846,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,746,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AppFolio by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP raised its stake in AppFolio by 6.6% in the second quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 367,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.