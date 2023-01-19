Apollo Currency Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.35 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $516,802.10 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000263 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

