Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $65,437.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $51.17. 833,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,138. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after buying an additional 60,309 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

