AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Up 36.0% in December

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Stock Up 18.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANPC traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,969. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANPC Get Rating ) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

