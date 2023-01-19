Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $5.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Angi to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Angi has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 556,774 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 0.3% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Angi by 139.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

