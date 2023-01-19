Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

