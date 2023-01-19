Angeles Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $84.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,777. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

