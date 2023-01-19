Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,682 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.1% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. 154,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,207,618. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

