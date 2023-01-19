Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.99

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$5.00. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 13,961 shares trading hands.

Andrew Peller Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.26 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

